Fourth body found where three missing surfers located

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/KUSI) — The Baja California Attorney General’s Office on Friday confirmed a fourth body was found after authorities located the bodies of three missing surfers, including one U.S. citizen from San Diego, who went missing during a surfing trip south of Ensenada, Mexico.

All four bodies were found in a well near a surfing spot known as La Bocana, about 130 miles south of San Diego, according to the attorney general’s office.

The fourth body was identified as a ranch owner who was reported missing two weeks ago, per officials. He owned the property where the bodies were found, the attorney general said.

Rescuers say it took them around 20 hours to pull the bodies out of the well measuring almost 50 feet.

The cause of death for all four victims has not been determined at this time, the attorney general’s office said.

Earlier this week, the three surfers were reported missing through social media posts. Baja California authorities officially announced their disappearance in a press release Thursday.

The surfers were a San Diego man named Jack Carter Rhoad and Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The attorney general’s office has not confirmed the identities of the three surfers.

Baja California Attorney General María Elena Andrade Ramírez said the families of the three men last heard from them on Saturday, but did not notify police until a few days ago when the men didn’t show up at an Airbnb near KS8, a popular Baja surfing spot much closer to the border. This caused valuable to time be lost in the search for the men, she added.

A woman, who was found with drugs and a phone belonging to one of the Australian surfers, and two men were taken into custody and considered persons of interest, according to the attorney general’s office.

Also, a white pickup that belonged to the San Diego man was located Wednesday. The vehicle had been set on fire.

The FBI says they are in contact with the U.S. citizen’s family.

