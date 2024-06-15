Fourth annual Juneteenth Festival underway

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival is underway at America the Beautiful Park. The festival, sponsored by One Body Ent, celebrates freedom, culture, and community. It is free and open to the public, bringing together people and businesses from across Colorado and beyond.

The festival started on Friday, June 14, and is continuing Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrated on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day has become a symbol of liberation and a reminder of the continuing journey toward equality and justice in the U.S.

The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival honors this pivotal moment in American history and highlights the rich cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans to the community, bringing residents together in the spirit of unity and celebration.

The festival features live music and performances by national and local artists and cultural groups, along with a fashion show, car show, literacy corner, honors ceremony, Kid City, health fair, educational workshops, vendors, and food trucks. There will also be a chance to meet the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado.

