49ers will have rookie Reuben Foster back at linebacker

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left, meets with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The San Francisco 49ers will have middle linebacker Reuben Foster back against the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie missed the past five games with a sprained ankle.

Adam Jones' balky lower back will keep the Cincinnati cornerback out of the lineup Sunday in Pittsburgh. Jones hurt his back while making a tackle two weeks ago in Buffalo and was limited this week in practice following a bye. Darqueze Dennard will fill in for Jones. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who starred at the University of Pittsburgh, remains out with a knee injury.

The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who had a back injury crop up during the week and did not practice. Tuitt missed two games earlier this season with a left biceps injury.

Pittsburgh right tackle Marcus Gilbert will miss his third game with right hamstring injury. Gilbert aggravated the injury early in last week's victory in Kansas City. Chris Hubbard will start for Gilbert, while Tyson Alualu will start for Tuitt.

Leonard Fournette, the NFL's second-leading rusher, did not play for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts. Fournette did not practice this week with a sprained right ankle, and Chris Ivory starts in Fournette's place.

Fournette has rushed for 596 yards, second to Kansas City's Kareem Hunt (630), and nobody has scored more rushing touchdowns than Fournette's six. His seven overall TDs also are tied for the league high with Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Brandon Linder, the Jags' starting center, was ruled out Friday with an illness.

___

SEATTLE-NEW YORK GIANTS

Seahawks: CB Jeremy Lane, FS Tedric Thompson, G Jordan Roos, G/T Luke Joeckel, T Isaiah Battle, DT Garrison Smith.

Giants QB Webb Davis, RB Paul Perkins, LB Calvin Munson, LB Jonathan Casillas, DE Olivier Vernon, C Weston Richburg, WR Sterling Shepard.

___

CINCINNATI-PITTSBURGH

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, LB Arthur Moats, T Jerald Hawkins, RT Marcus Gilbert, DE Stephon Tuitt.

Bengals: WR Josh Ross, CB Adam Jones, S Derron Smith, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd, H-B Ryan Hewitt.

___

DALLAS-SAN FRANCISCO

Cowboys: QB Kellen Moore, RB Darren McFadden, CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Justin Durant, DE Damontre' Moore, OL Byron Bell, DE Benson Mayowa.

49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk, DE Aaron Lynch, WR Victor Bolden, DB Dexter McCoil, LB Mark Nzeocha, LB Pita Taumoepenu, OL Erik Magnuson.

___

DENVER AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Broncos: WR Emmanuel Sanders, QB Paxton Lynch, WR Cody Latimer, RB De'Angelo Henderson, OT Donald Stephenson, OT Menelik Watson, WR Isaiah McKenzie.

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dontrelle Inman, RB Branden Oliver, OT Tyler Marz, OT Joe Barksdale, TE Sean Culkin, DT Corey Liuget.

___

TAMPA BAY AT BUFFALO

Buccaneers: DB Josh Robinson, S Isaiah Johnson, C Joe Hawley, OL Caleb Benenoch, TE Antony Auclair, DE Ryan Russell, DT Sealver Siliga.

Bills: WR Kaelin Clay, LB Ramon Humber (broken thumb), OT Seantrel Henderson (first game after serving a 10-game suspension for violating NFL substance-abuse policy), OT Conor McDermott, OG John Miller, TE Charles Clay (left knee), DT Cedric Thornton.

___

NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, S Maurice Smith, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Stephone Anthony, G Isaac Asiata, T Sam Young, DT Vincent Taylor.

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Jordan Leggett.

___

NEW ORLEANS-GREEN BAY

Saints: WR Willie Snead IV, CB Sterling Moore, QB Taysom Hill, DE Hau'oli Kikaha, G John Greco, WR Austin Carr, DT John Hughes II

Packers: RB Devante Mays, S Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas, LB Ahmad Brooks, G Lane Taylor, G/T Adam Pankey, DT Montravius Adams

___

JACKSONVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: WR Jalen Strong, RB Leonard Fournette, CB Lafayette Pitts, CB Jalen Myrick, C Brandon Linder, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, LB Anthony Walker, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, CB Pierre Desir, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, OL Isaiah Williams.

___

ARIZONA-LOS ANGELES RAMS

Cardinals: RB Andre Ellington (quadriceps), DL Olsen Pierre (ankle), QB Blaine Gabbert, WR Chad Williams, RB D.J. Foster, OL Daniel Munyer, TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

Rams: FS Cody Davis (thigh), QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Michael Thomas.

___

BALTIMORE-MINNESOTA

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, WR Chris Matthews, WR Jeremy Maclin, RB Terrance West, LB Tim Williams, G Matt Skura, TE Maxx Williams

Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Michael Floyd, CB Mackensie Alexander, G Nick Easton, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower

___

TENNESSEE-CLEVELAND

Titans: WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, S Jonathan Cyprien, G/C Corey Levin, WR Corey Davis, OLB Kevin Dodd, DE David King.

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, DB Jabrill Peppers, DB Jason McCourty, LB James Burgess, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL T.Y. McGill.

___

CAROLINA-CHICAGO

Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, S Kurt Coleman, S Demetrious Cox, RB Fozzy Whittaker, QB Garrett Gilbert, G Greg Van Roten, T John Theus.

Bears: DB Sherrick McManis, RB Benny Cunningham, WR Markus Wheaton, LB John Timu, C Hroniss Grasu, DE John Jenkins, QB Mark Sanchez.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .