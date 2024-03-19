Four Zearing residents are accused of abusing and handcuffing a family member to a bed

Four members of a Zearing family are facing kidnapping and abuse charges after a local hospital informed authorities of a patient suffering from traumatic injuries and malnutrition

Gary Graham, 44, Danielle Graham, 42, Aaron Williams, 20, and a 16-year-old were each charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury for allegedly handcuffing an adult family member to a bed.

The Story County Sheriff's Office said that the victim had been handcuffed to a bed in Zearing by their wrists and ankles and was repeatedly abused over a several-month span, dating back to November 2023.

Victim taken to hospital by family members with life-threatening injuries in January

The sheriff's office responded to a local hospital on Jan. 27, for reports of an adult who was showing signs of severe traumatic injuries and malnutrition. Hospital staff said Danielle Graham and Aaron Williams brought the patient to the hospital. Staff reported that the patient arrived conscious, but was neither "alert nor responsive to stimulus."

The victim was suffering from severe and life-threatening injuries, according to a Story County Sheriff's Office news release. The injuries included a brain bleed, rib fractures and various wounds. The victim weighed 70 pounds, which hospital staff said is an indication of malnourishment.

A staff member of the hospital asked the victim if he felt safe at home and the victim shook his head no, according to court documents.

Authorities believe the abuse escalated in early November 2023, resulting in "grave, long-term injury."

What did the Story County Sheriff's Office find during the abuse investigation?

The sheriff's office believes all four family members were aware of the abuse and participated.

Investigators applied and were granted a search warrant on Jan. 29 for cell phones, tablets and computers of the four family members who lived with the victim.

The sheriff's office found videos of the victim, who appeared to be motionless, on the 16-year-old family member’s cellphone, according to court documents. The victim, who is 18 years old, appeared to be malnourished with athletic tape around their wrists.

The victim’s bed has handcuffs and shackles that have been drilled in the bed, according to court documents. A family member was heard questioning the victim asking, “How did you get out of them?” “How many times have you got out of them?” “Is that why you are moving around at night?”

Another video shows the victim standing motionless and appearing to be very thin while a family member taunts him in the video, according to court documents.

Authorities found messages between family members in which the victim was referred to as “retard” and “slave,” according to court documents.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult "due to the severity of the charges," the news release said.

All four suspects are being held in the Story County Jail.

