Four New York men sentenced in 2022 kidnapping from Fort Lee home

Four men from New York were sentenced to between 12 and 20 years on Wednesday in federal court for kidnapping and holding for ransom a Fort Lee man who was snatched from his home in 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced in a release.

Sellinger stated that on April 5, 2022 two of the four men entered the man's home in Fort Lee wearing masks, bound the victim's hands, covered his eyes and mouth with duct tape before forcing into a car. The four men then sent the victim's wife a photo demanding about $680,000, the U.S. Attorney stated.

By using surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify a gray minivan used in the kidnapping and tracked its movements from the George Washington Bridge into the Bronx and then Queens, according to the U.S. Attorney release. The day after the kidnapping, New York City police rescued the man from a building on Prince Street in Queens.

The four men, who all had pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit interstate kidnapping, were:

Fa Deng, 44, of Staten Island, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $200,000 fine

Chiahao Lee, 32, of Queens, was sentenced to 15 years and three years of supervised release

Albert Ferrelli, 52, of Queens, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months, plus five years of supervised release

Gabriel Anthony, of Queens, was sentenced to 14 years and three years of supervised release

Sellinger noted the work of the FBI special agents, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Fort Lee Police Department and the New York Police Department in this case.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Four NY men sentenced in 2022 Fort Lee NJ kidnapping