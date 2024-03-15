Four years on, search continues for woman last seen in Derry

Mar. 15—It's been four years since 23-year-old Amanda Grazewski disappeared from a Derry residence without a trace.

Derry police on Friday issued a reminder of the case in the hope that someone may hear about it and remember something important.

Detectives have spent more than 1,000 hours of investigation on the case, including interviews, area searches, online searches and following up on tips, police said in a statement.

The original news release about Grazewski's disappearance said she left the house of a friend on Birch Street in the early morning of March 17, 2020, leaving behind her purse, cell phone and other belongings, "and has not been seen or heard from since."

"Amanda has a history of substance abuse," police said at the time. She was known to frequent locations in Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.

Grazewski's disappearance has been the subject of online websites and podcasts dedicated to missing persons.

Grazewski was described as 5-foot-5-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She did not own or have access to a vehicle at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Derry police are asking anyone with information regarding Amanda Grazewski's disappearance to contact them at 603-432-6111.