Four wounded, two dead after shooting at Florida yoga studio: local media

(Reuters) - A gunman wounded at least five people before he killed himself on Friday at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida's capital, local media reported, citing city authorities.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that two people were dead, including the gunman, and four were in a critical condition.

The shooting was in a Tallahassee shopping center where local television stations showed multiple police cars and ambulances responding to the incident.

Tallahassee Police Department Officer Damon Miller confirmed there had been an incident at the Hot Yoga studio on Thomasville Road but said he was unable to provide further details before a planned news conference.

Five patients were taken to hospital, said Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan. She did not know the condition of the patients, the newspaper reported.

A witness at a nearby bar said people came inside seeking assistance and saying a man was acting strangely inside the Hot Yoga Studio then began shooting during a class, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, said he had halted campaigning to return to the city.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.





(Reporting by Andrew Hay, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)