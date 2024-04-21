Four women arrested, charged with kidnapping child, beating Melbourne mother

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the women were arrested in Alabama. They were arrested in north Florida.

Four women who Melbourne police say kidnapped a 6-year-old Saturday morning after attacking the mother will be brought back to Brevard County to face charges after being arrested in north Florida.

Melbourne police were first alerted about the incident just before 11 a.m. Saturday after being called to an unidentified home in a south Melbourne neighborhood to investigate a disturbance.

A woman told officers that the women — believed to be related to the father of the child — got into her home, grabbed the child and left in a sport utility vehicle with an Alabama license plate, Melbourne police reported.

"The victim informed officers the child was taken by multiple (women) suspects who threatened her with a knife," Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department, said in a statement.

Police issued an alert to law enforcement agencies across Florida and surrounding states, according to police.

Later that day, the SUV was spotted heading west on Interstate 10 near Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff's Deputies carried out a traffic stop, surrounding the vehicle. Deputies found the child inside, authorities reported, and the women were taken into custody. They are expected to be brought to Brevard County within two weeks.

The women arrested were identified as Eva Leonora Ical Ical, 32; Ingris Ical Ical, 24; Marcia Ical Ical, 32; and Dilia Pop Tec Ical, 24. All face charges of home invasion robbery, grand theft from a dwelling, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, Melbourne police reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

