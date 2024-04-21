Four women accused of kidnapping child at knifepoint in Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — Four women were arrested Saturday after they allegedly attacked another woman at knifepoint in Florida and abducted her young child.

Just before 11 a.m., the Melbourne Police Department was called to a south Melbourne home, where the victim told officers her 6-year-old child was taken by multiple women who “attacked and threatened her with a knife.”

A state-wide alert was issued after the four women, Eva, 33, Ingris, 22, Marcia, 29, and 24-year-old Dilia Ical, took the child and fled in an SUV with Alabama tags.

Police said they believe the women may be related to the child’s father who lives in Alabama.

The four women reportedly drove more than 200 miles north to Columbia County, where deputies caught them and safely returned the child to their mother.

According to police, the four women are facing charges of kidnapping, child abuse, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and will be extradited to Brevard County.

In a statement, Melbourne Mayor Paul Afrey said, “Our law enforcement personnel in Melbourne and around the state are the best in the business and we appreciate your work and dedication every day to keep our community safe!”



