Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

(WJW) – Check those Powerball tickets!

While no one was lucky enough to hit all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the Powerball jackpot which has now climbed to an estimated $935 million, a handful of ticket holders in Ohio were lucky enough to win tens of thousands of dollars.

According to lottery officials, one lucky ticket sold in Ohio is worth $100,000 and three tickets sold in the Buckeye State are worth $50,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear where those tickets were sold.

There were also three $1 million-winning tickets in Wednesday’s drawing. Those were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, said lottery officials.

Powerball #s: White balls 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and red Powerball 8.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, March 30.

