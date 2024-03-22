Four water systems in Oklahoma City metro area report toxic pollutants, 'forever chemicals'

New data from the Environmental Protection Agency found that at least 70 million Americans are getting their water from a water system where toxic PFAS "forever chemicals" were found at levels that require reporting, including multiple systems in the Oklahoma City metro.

What are PFAS and forever chemicals?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, are nearly indestructible chemicals widely used across industries for decades. Found in drinking water, food, firefighting foam, and nonstick and water-repellent items, PFAS resist degradation, building up in both the environment and our bodies.

The man-made chemicals have turned up in water systems large and small, from those serving a few thousand customers to over half a million.

PFAS can lead to serious health problems, including increased risk of some cancers, if people are exposed to them over a long period of time. Even at very low doses, PFAS can pose health risks.

The EPA’s minimum reporting level — the lowest concentrations reliably measured by most laboratories — for some PFAS are measured in parts per trillion.

Of about 3,800 systems included so far, 1,245 measured at least one PFAS compound above the EPA’s reporting levels, according to USA TODAY’s analysis.

The EPA plans to collect data from thousands more systems through 2026, including many of the nation's largest systems, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

Which water systems in Oklahoma City contain pollutants?

This map shows water systems included in the EPA’s records, as of Jan. 11. It’s based on boundaries developed by SimpleLab, a water-testing company. Click on a system to see the number of pollutants detected at or above the EPA’s minimum reporting levels and how much the most concentrated pollutant exceeded those levels. Points represent systems where the exact boundaries are not available. If you don’t see a map, click here.

Water systems in the Oklahoma City metro with reported pollutants include:

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City with one pollutant, 73.3% over level.

Piedmont Municipal Authority in Piedmont with three pollutants, 20% over level.

Norman Utilities Authority in Norman with one pollutant, 22% over level.

Noble Utilities Authority in Noble with one pollutant, 136.7% over level.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These OKC area water systems report pollutants, 'forever chemicals'