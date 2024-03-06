Four victims turn gun on suspect in Bourbon Street armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four people defended themselves from an armed robber in the French Quarter on Wednesday, March 6.

The New Orleans Police Department reported three men and a woman were walking in the 1200 block of Bourbon Street around 2:12 a.m. when another man approached them, pulled out a gun and asked for their property.

NOPD officials said the victims fought the man for the gun, got control of it and told him to leave.

According to police, the suspect then ran from the scene.

Further details about the crime weren’t released.

