Four veterans honored for their service at Quilts of Valor ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A local organization honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation on Sunday covering them with the comfort of homemade quilts in a display of gratitude.

Four Veterans Eric Deets, Arthur Meier II, Glen Tomlin, and Duane Houdyshell surrounded by their families got a well-deserved thank you from the community.

Libertypiecemakers of Huntsville, part of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation has created quilts for 62 veterans in North Alabama since it began four years ago.

Organizers like April Goss explained how the ceremonies are not just about the quilts but more of a symbolic appreciation for those who’ve served.

“To see the smiles, to feel the warmth of the audience that’s here and the family members, to see that everybody is collectively here to honor them is a feeling like I can’t even describe it’s just an honor,” Goss said.

Deets served in the army for 23 years. The Purple Heart recipient recalls how soldiers were treated upon returning home from the Vietnam War and says being honored was a humbling experience.

“To come out here and have my fellow citizens now thank me, that’s neat and it’s heartfelt there’s no doubt about that,” Deets told News 19.

The army veteran says he’d remember the appreciation he received Sunday each time he crossed paths with his quilt at home.

“There’s no doubt that as I walk by it every day, I’m going to think about that and think about all the people who spent the effort to make it and then present it in an atmosphere like this, it’s great,” Deets said.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has gifted nearly 400,000 quilts to veterans nationwide since it began in 2003.

