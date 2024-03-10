Four vehicles stolen from Daphne car dealership: Daphne Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A brazen burglary ends with thieves driving off in four vehicles from a well-known Daphne car dealership.

Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby says at some point late Friday night or early Saturday morning someone broke into Terry Thompson Chevrolet, got the keys to four vehicles, and took off. The chief says they’ll release more details on Monday.

A theft of that size likely took multiple people and it’s not the first time we’ve seen a crew rip off a car dealership. Early last year a west Mobile dealership had five vehicles taken after a break-in. In November 2022 a group of thieves took five cars from a dealership in Mobile County.

