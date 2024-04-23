Four-vehicle crash on I90 sends three to the hospital

Apr. 22—Three people were injured Monday afternoon resulting from a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 east of Austin.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place just after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon a few miles east of Austin and involved a 2016 Ford Transit Van, 2022 Freightliner semi, 2014 Ford pick-up and a 2012 Chevy Equinox.

All four vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-90 when they made contact. Three of the four drivers were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries including 31-year-old Hannah Raye Baumgartner, of Austin, 58-year-old Randy Joseph Freund of Adams and 53-year-old Ross Layne Lester, of West Salem, Wisconsin.

The fourth driver, Peter Anthony Norton, 56, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and who was driving the Freightliner, was uninjured.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill for a time while traffic was also diverted around the crash on backroads.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Austin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded.