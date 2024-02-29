Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, the BYU Cougars

After Monday’s disappointing home defeat to Baylor, TCU has an opportunity at 8 p.m. Saturday to bounce back with a victory on the road over a BYU team that has surprised many in its first year in the Big 12.

It’s the first matchup in over a decade for two programs that used to be in the Mountain West Conference together. The Cougars dominated the series in the MWC and currently own a 14-game winning streak over the Horned Frogs with the last victory coming in March 2011.

That was a long time ago and both programs are in different places. With both teams firmly in the NCAA Tournament field, this should be a high quality game. TCU (19-9 overall, 8-7 in Bg 12) and BYU (20-8, 8-7) are in a three-way tie for fifth place with Texas Tech.

All three teams are a half-game back of Baylor for the fourth place, which is important because the top four seeds receive a double bye in the conference tournament.

Here are four things to know about the Cougars ahead of Saturday night’s matchup:

Big game hunters

Since the start of conference play the Cougars have found a way to take down some of the top teams around the league including Tuesday’s upset at No. 7 Kansas. Yes the Jayhawks were playing without top wing Kevin McCullar Jr., but this is still a Kansas team that has the potential league Player of the Year in Hunter Dickinson plus a potential first round pick in Johnny Furphy.

It was easily BYU’s biggest victory of the year, but not the first signature one. The Cougars also defeated No. 15 Baylor 78-71 on Feb. 20 and blew out second place Iowa State by 15 on Jan. 16. In Provo BYU has been particularly tough to beat with an impressive 14-2 record with one loss being to Houston and another being a surprising upset to Cincinnati.

BYU is capable of beating any team in the country especially when playing at the Marriott Center.

Top rated offense

The offensive numbers by the Cougars are among the nation’s elite. BYU has the No. 20 scoring with 82.6 points per game while being No. 11 in 3-pointers made per game and also being top-five in assists. The Cougars aren’t just a finesse team, though, as the team also ranks No. 24 in rebounding with just under 40 rebounds a game.

BYU is disciplined, balanced and shares the ball very well on offense and only averages 10.5 turnovers. In other words the Cougars are a highly effective and cohesive offensive unit. 72 points needs to be the magic number of TCU because in five of BYU’s eight losses opponents were able to hold the Cougars to that number or below.

While TCU’s offense has been impressive at times this season, especially in transition, trying to beat the Cougars in a shootout on the road might not be the best path to victory.

Balanced scoring

One reason BYU’s offense works so well is due to the fact that defenses can’t really key in one guy to shut down. The Cougars have five players averaging double figures with two more averaging at least 9.2 points per game. Jaxson Robinson leads the in scoring and minutes, but mostly comes off the bench as the sixth man.



Trevin Knell is the best shooter on the team, shooting 39 percent from 3 while averaging 11.1 points per game. Spencer Johnson does a little bit of everything for the Cougars including being of the team’s primary playmakers and second on the team in rebounding. Dallin Hall is the team’s leading assist man with over five a game and is coming off a 18-point performance in the win over Kansas.



The most productive post player is 6-foot-11 Noah Waterman, who averages over 10 points a game and 5.9 rebounds. Waterman can also stretch opposing defenses with his 38 percent shooting percentage from 3 on 5.1 attempts per game. How TCU’s bigs handle his perimeter shooting could be a storyline to watch.

Intriguing frontcourt player

The Cougars’ most well known player nationally isn’t their best or most productive, it’s their most unique in 6-foot-11 center Aly Khalifa. Khalifa’s numbers won’t jump off the page until you recognize that he’s second on the team in assists with over four per game. Watching film of BYU, you’ll notice there are plenty of sets that start with Khalifa the top of the key where he’s given an opportunity to find a cutter or shooter coming off the screen.

His vision as a passer is impressive, but it’s really his touch that separates him from other bigs trying to be post playmakers. Whether it’s floating touch passes over the head of a defender or a quick bounce pass through the defense, Khalifa can create all kinds of looks for his teammates.

He’s not a prolific scorer at just 6.2 points per game, but he’s the type of player that can create easy buckets when you least expect them. In a close game, that could be the difference.





