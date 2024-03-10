Four things to know to start the week: Another super load to move through region

Here are four things to start off your week.

Another super load to move through the region

COLUMBUS – One week after the first "super load" headed out from Adams County, an identical second is due to follow the same route this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol will escort the second large load beginning Thursday, March 14. It is scheduled to depart the same dock east of Manchester around 8 a.m.

Like the first load, this one weighs 390,000 pounds, is 18'3" tall, 18'6" wide, and 200' long and will be delivered to Hebron. It is not related to the Intel plant being built in Licking County.

The first load to head to central Ohio from the Ohio River has been offloaded and is sitting at the dock in Adams County.

Due to St. Patrick's Day, the city of Columbus will not allow the load to move through the city on Sunday, March 17, so it will remain at Rickenbacker Airport until Saturday, March 23. It is scheduled to reach Hebron on Monday, March 25.

This is the second of nearly two dozen scheduled to move over the next several months. The largest loads will tip the scales at 900,000 pounds, 19 feet wide, 24 feet high, and 270 feet long. Each oversized and overweight load will take approximately 8-15 days to reach its destination. While no official closures or detours are planned, slow-rolling roadblocks will be necessary during transit, and drivers should plan ahead for long delays along the route.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of these loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.

The route is:

From the dock site east of Manchester, it will travel east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

At west Portsmouth, cross over into the U.S. 52 westbound lanes just before the junction of the SR 239 on ramp to U.S. 52 Westbound.

Travel north on the SR 239 Southbound ramp to SR 73/SR 104

Travel south in the Northbound lanes of State Route 73/SR 104 to US 52

Travel east on U.S. 52 in the Westbound lanes to U.S. 23 in Portsmouth

Travel north on U.S. 23 southbound ramp to U.S. 52 westbound

Travel north on U.S. 23 in the northbound lanes to the intersection with Kinneys Lane and Argonne Road

Cross over into the northbound lanes and travel north on U.S. 23 to the Village of Piketon

In the Village of Piketon cross over into the Southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Market Street to maneuver around the traffic signals then cross back over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23

Travel north on U.S. 23 to Chillicothe

Take U.S. 35 West to SR 104 north

Take SR 104 North to SR 762 near Commercial Point

Travel east on SR 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway

Travel north on Rickenbacker Parkway north to Alum Creek Drive

Travel north on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

Travel east on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

Travel north on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive south

Travel east on Green Point Drive south to Saltzgaber Road

Travel south on Saltzgaber Road to SR 317

Travel north in the southbound lanes on SR 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east

Travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33

Travel east in the Westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S.33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 Westbound ramp

Take SR 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road

Take Brice Road north to the intersection with Tussing Road/SR 204 in Columbus

Travel east on Tussing Road/SR 204 East to SR 310

Travel north on SR 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna

Travel east on U.S. 40 to SR 79 in Hebron

Travel the wrong way on the SR 79 southbound off ramp to U.S. 40

Travel north in the southbound lanes on SR 79 to local roads

Final Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) deadline is April 1

LANCASTER – The final Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) deadline is quickly approaching.

The deadline to file an initial or renewal application is Monday, April 1. As of Wednesday, March 6, over 92% of property owners in the CAUV program have returned their applications.

Any property owners on a timber plan, or who have land under contract for conservation, are encouraged to review those plans or contracts to make sure they have not expired. CAUV forms can be found here: https://co.fairfield.oh.us/auditor/fc-cauv.html.

If you have any questions regarding CAUV, please contact Greg Forquer, CAUV Specialist, at 740-652-7030 or Gregory.Forquer@fairfieldcountyohio.gov.

Career Readiness Program to offer Career Expo

The Fairfield 33 Alliance’s Career Readiness Program will host a Career Expo from 9:30 am to noon on March 21, at the Fairfield County Workforce Center, 4465 Coonpath Rd. NW, Carroll. The Expo will be open to 11th and 12th-grade students interested in pursuing a local career.

Students will have a chance to connect with local businesses and explore the career opportunities offered throughout Fairfield County. Businesses representing skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics, sales and service, and healthcare will be in attendance. Students do not need to have formal training or certifications in these fields. Many employers are willing to train employees in the careers represented.

The Career Readiness Program, in partnership with local businesses and school districts, helps students earn an endorsement that proves they are ready to embark on a career. The goal of the program is to help students enter the workforce while helping businesses fill the gap on in-demand jobs locally.

"Many high school students don’t realize the career opportunities available to them directly after graduation,” said Karie Stone, Fairfield County Career Navigator. “Graduates from our programs are finding jobs with good wages that provide career growth. We prepare these students with the essential skills needed for these careers. The Expo is a great way for these young adults and employers to network with one another. We hope that students walk away with the best prospects for a future career and employers have amazing candidates for employment.”

“As the Career Readiness Program continues to gain recognition around the state, it is becoming more apparent than ever that creating the opportunity for students to interact with local businesses while still completing their education provides them with a vision for their futures,” said Rick Szabrak, Fairfield County Economic and Workforce Development Director. “This is an amazing opportunity for students to meet with more than 60 local employers to learn about jobs and companies they aren’t familiar with. It’s also a great way for employers to find their future employees and future leaders.”

Businesses that are interested in the event can contact Bayley Fields at bayley.fields@fairfieldcountyohio.gov. Priority will be given to Career Readiness business partners and businesses offering full-time positions with good starting pay and an identified career path. Students can learn more at Fairfield33.com/Career-Readiness.

Meetings this week

The Board of the Fairfield County Transportation Improvement District will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Fairfield County Records Center; 138 West Chestnut St.

Walnut Township Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, in the Laker Learning Center

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Four things to know to start the week: Another super load to move through region