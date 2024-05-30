Four teens shot in five days in Nashville area: 'How many more children will die?'

A 13-year-old and his 16-year-old sister are the latest victims in a string of teen-on-teen gun violence in the Nashville area.

Aayden Hayes died Wednesday night after he was shot around 8 p.m. at the Red Caboose Park in Bellevue, Nashville police said on social media. His sister also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Nashville police said the girl made it to a fire station adjacent to the park where she was treated before she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Aayden Hayes was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was also taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody less than a half mile from the park and was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide in connection with the shooting, police said. He admitted to detectives that he had a gun and shot it during a fight in the park with other teens, police said.

The Tennessean is not naming the suspect due to his age.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell responded to the news of the shooting on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, thanking first responders for their swift action.

"My heart breaks tonight for the families who experienced firsthand the tragedy of gun violence in a Bellevue park," he said.

O'Connell committed to a seeking a solution to gun violence in Nashville.

"We continue to invest in strategies to reduce gun violence and expand youth opportunity," he said.

Hayes' death comes about 24 hours after a teen was critically injured during a party at a short-term rental at a Midtown apartment complex. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been announced in connection with that case.

In the McKay's Mill area of Franklin on Saturday, Lily Basil, 18, was killed by a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She'd graduated from Page High School the night before.

Matthew Roufail, 18, was charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting. According to his arrest affidavit, Roufail told police he thought the rifle he was holding was unloaded when he pulled the trigger.

The reaction to Basil's death was swift from Tennessee activists, including local doctors, for gun violence prevention.

"The fact that an 18-year-old had access to a loaded weapon is irresponsible on the part of the gun owner, and is the direct and tragic result of the refusal of our Tennessee state legislature to pass laws that would help make our families and communities safer," Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician, said in a news release. "How many more children will die because of their failure to keep our kids safe from gun violence?"

