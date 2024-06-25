Four teens charged after Milwaukee police officer shoots two of them, ending one's pregnancy, on Interstate 43

Four teens face a host of charges after prosecutors say they stole multiple vehicles in Milwaukee, attempted to steal another, stole a firearm from a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy during a vehicle theft, and eventually led police on pursuit onto Interstate 43 where a Milwaukee police officer shot two of the teens, ending one's pregnancy.

The police shooting took place June 20. Calveyon Jeans, the driver, and his pregnant girlfriend, Ashley Patterson, a passenger, was shot by police in a construction zone after being blocked by a cement truck following the pursuit. The couple's unborn child was killed in the shooting.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer fired his weapon at the stolen SUV after the vehicle backed into a squad car, drove forward and then reversed again, while an officer was behind the vehicle. Four other teens, ages 15 to 18, were also inside the vehicle and a firearm was recovered, although Norman couldn't say definitively last week if it was fired. A criminal complaint released Tuesday does not mention shots being fired by suspects.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged four Milwaukee teens on Tuesday. Jeans, 17, faces several charges, including armed robbery, as party to a crime, fleeing police, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Patterson, 18, faces three charges, including armed robbery and operating a vehicle without owner's consent, knowing passenger.

Two other passengers, Semira Dean, 18, and Tyrone Rogers, 17, were also charged with armed robbery, as party to a crime, and operating a vehicle without owner's consent, knowing passenger, in addition to other charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 20, shortly after noon, a visitor from out of state was operating a rental compact car in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Broadway downtown when she was approached by three teens. She said the teens were driving a white Chevrolet Trax, like the white SUV involved in the pursuit and eventual police shooting.

She said the armed teens demanded her keys and grabbed at her hand, but she fought off the teens, who eventually got back in the Chevrolet and drove away.

Less than 30 minutes later, only two blocks away, another person visiting Milwaukee was approached by the teens while operating a rented SUV, according to the complaint. The man said he was in the 400 block of East Clybourne when a young female knocked on his window and began asking about restaurants. The man said he began looking up restaurants on his phone when suddenly a young male stuck a gun inside the vehicle.

The teens demanded the man out of the vehicle and then the male and female suspects drove away in the vehicle.

Police said they were aware that the white Chevrolet Trax was stolen by two teens on June 8 parked outside of the McDonald's at 420 E. Capitol Drive. Also, in September, a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy had his personal compact car stolen while parked on the 1400 block of East Brady Street on the east side, the complaint states.

Inside the vehicle were the deputy's duty weapon and personal weapon. When police recovered the vehicle in January the duty weapon was missing, the complaint states.

Pursuit begins later that afternoon

According to the complaint, a uniformed patrol officer spotted the white Chevrolet Trax near the intersection of North 17th Street and West Vliet Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The vehicle was distinctive as it lacked a registration plate and had a bumper sticker.

The officer activated his squad lights to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over and stopped for about 12 seconds before speeding away northbound on 17th Street, the complaint states.

The pursuit continued for several miles at high speed, at times through heavy traffic, and the driver of the Chevrolet drove the wrong way down streets and almost struck a pedestrian, according to the complaint.

Soon, the chase led to I-43 where the driver of the Chevrolet drove recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, and passing vehicles on the shoulder, the complaint states.

Around Burleigh Street, the Chevrolet entered a construction lane until it encountered a cement truck that was actively laying down cement. The Chevrolet hit the truck, then backed up and struck the pursuing squad car, the complaint states.

At this time, officers were out of squad cars with guns drawn ordering the occupants of the Chevrolet out of the vehicle. Rather than exiting the vehicle, the driver of the Chevrolet drove forward, then reversed again in the direction of at least one officer on foot behind the Chevrolet, according to the complaint. Construction workers fled on foot from the scene.

Shortly thereafter, an officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, which then stopped, the complaint states.

All of the teens were then removed from the vehicle. Jeans, the driver, was shot in the arm and jaw. Patterson, the front passenger, had gunshot wounds to her head and back and following medical treatment it was determined her unborn child was killed. She was six months pregnant, according to the father's parents. Permanent attorneys are not yet listed for the teens.

The gun recovered inside the vehicle belonged to the Waukesha sheriff's deputy from the prior vehicle theft.

Investigation into the police shooting ongoing

Questions remain about the officer's use of force, both from the teen's family but also a local activism group, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, who are set to protest the Republican National Convention in three weeks.

The Milwaukee Police Department's use of force policy addresses discharging firearms at moving vehicles. Officers are prohibited from firing at moving vehicles "unless deadly physical force is being used against the police member or another person by means other than a moving vehicle," and that the "risks are outweighed by the need to use deadly force."

It also specifically states that it is "not intended" to stop an officer from firing their weapon when it is "reasonably perceived that the vehicle is being used as a weapon against the officer or others."

The activist group is also calling for the release of the bodycam and squad cam footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission approved a new policy in April that would require police to release footage from "critical incidents" within 15 days. However, a Milwaukee County judge temporarily blocked the policy from taking effect. Instead, police operate under a department goal to release the footage within 45 days.

Calveyon Jeans' father, Calvin Jeans, said his son has a checkered history with law enforcement. He said he's exhausted all ways to try and get his son help, even turning him into police.

Calveyon Jeans has a prior conviction of driving a vehicle without consent. He was convicted in juvenile court with the felony offense. Prosecutors said all the teens charged, except Dean, have "extensive records" involving stolen vehicles.

Nakia Moore, Calveyon's mother, said parents can only do so much to influence their children as they grow older. "Do you think that not every day I’m not telling my son what’s right and what’s wrong? I am, I am," she said. "All I can do is pray that he follow what I'm saying. ... You can only discipline them to a certain extent."

Calveyon Jeans told investigators that they sold the stolen Hyundai Tucson from downtown Milwaukee earlier in the day for $200 and marijuana.

Patterson, the pregnant woman who was shot, was still in the hospital Tuesday, said West Allis Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher. He did not give an update on her condition, but she suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The 25-year-old officer who fired shots was placed on administrative duty, per department policy. The West Allis Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

Sarah Volpenhein of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Teens charged after Milwaukee officer ends pregnancy in shooting