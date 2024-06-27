Four teens charged in deadly Lanier shooting

Jun. 27—LAKELAND — Four teen-agers have been arrested in connection with a fatal June 2 shooting in Lakeland.

The four — a 17-year-old and three 16-year-olds, all of Lakeland — face charges in the death of Timothy Hunt, 27, of Naylor. All four have been charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of armed robbery and violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday. The 17-year-old and two of the 16-year-olds were also charged with party to the crime of murder, the statement said.

One suspect is being held at the Coffee County Jail, while the rest are being held at various regional youth detention centers.

Hunt was shot and killed at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Lakeland June 2.

Those with information about this case should contact the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

