Four teens arrested in robbery, assault of officer in downtown Baltimore, police say

Police arrested four teens on Thursday in connection with a robbery of a business and assaulting an officer, Baltimore police say.

Officers responded around 12:29 p.m. to a business on the 300 block of West Baltimore St. in downtown Baltimore for reports of an unarmed commercial robbery, according to a Baltimore Police news release.

When they arrived, a man told officers that four minors had entered the business, physically assaulted him, stole merchandise and fled from the location, police say.

Officers found the four minors at the scene and were physically assaulted by two of them, police say. All four juveniles, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and two 14-year-old females, were arrested by officers and transported to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.