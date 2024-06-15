Four teens arrested, charged in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jackson

Four teenagers accused of shooting and killing a man on Marine Street were arrested by authorities, according to a Jackson Police Department press release.

Police said the four juveniles, ages 13 to 16, were arrested for the murder of Davion Myles.

Myles died at a local hospital after he was shot in the 100 block of Marine Street on June 9, police say. Police did not provide an age for Myles.

According to a Friday evening press release, police said a 13-year-old Black female was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said a 15-year-old Black male, 16-year-old Black male and another 16-year-old Black male were arrested Thursday.

Police said all four teens have been charged with murder and drive-by shooting.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Four teenagers arrested in Jackson MS homicide case