Four suspects sought in early morning break-in at Kelly's Express Mart near Albion

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning break-in at Kelly's Express Mart on C Drive North.

SHERIDAN TWP. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning break-in at Kelly's Express Mart on C Drive North.

Deputies were notified of an alarm activation at the convenience store at approximately 2:46 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release. Deputies arrived on scene within two minutes of the dispatched call and confirmed a burglary.

Three suspects used a crow bar to force the door open, entered the business and filled a large trash bag with numerous items of merchandise from behind the counter, mainly alcohol and tobacco products, police said.

Three suspects used a crow bar to force the door open at Kelly's Express Mart, entered the business and filled a large trash bag with numerous items of merchandise from behind the counter, mainly alcohol and tobacco products, police said.

The sheriff's office K-9 unit responded and attempted to track the suspects but the search was terminated after police learned that the suspects left in a vehicle. Four suspects were involved, one being a "getaway driver" who remained in the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle is believed to be a newer model blue to purple Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson. One suspect wore a gray hooded sweater and the two others wore blue hooded sweaters, had their faces concealed and wore gloves, according to police.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Albion Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Marshall Police Department. The scene was processed for evidence and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating early morning break-in at Kelly's Express Mart