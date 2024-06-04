Four states, D.C., set to vote in first presidential primaries after historic Trump conviction

June 4 (UPI) -- Voters in three states are voting in presidential primaries Tuesday for the first time since former President Donald Trump's historic conviction in Manhattan.

The polls are open in New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico and Washington, D.C. less than a week after Trump was convicted on 34 counts related to falsifying business records less than a week ago, becoming the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of felony crimes.

The Republican primaries present a potential litmus test to gauge how much weight the conviction bears at the ballot box.

So far, Trump's conviction has been a boon for his campaign financially, as it raised about $34.8 million in the day following the jury's verdict.

Trump has already secured the Republican nomination as he had at this point in the election calendar in 2020 when he received 404,284 votes in New Jersey, capturing 100% of votes and earning 49 delegates. He also received 100% of votes in D.C., where he ran unopposed.

President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter Biden, is also facing trial over gun charges in Delaware, will appear on the ballot as well although both he and Donald Trump have secured the nominations of their respective parties. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

About 93% of voters in Montana voted for Trump, casting 200,174 votes to award him 27 delegates. In New Mexico, he received 144,067 votes, about 91% of the vote share for 22 delegates.

Trump did not appear on South Dakota's 2020 ballot as he ran unopposed.

In the general election, Trump won Montana and South Dakota. New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., went to President Joe Biden.

Tuesday's vote also comes as Biden's son, Hunter Biden, faces his own legal trouble with opening statements delivered in a federal trial in which he faces three felony counts connected to possessing a firearm as he was admittedly using and addicted to drugs.

That case is also historic as Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting U.S. president to go to trial.