Four St. Louis area schools receive Gold Star designation
ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) named its eight Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2024. Four of the schools are in the St. Louis area.
“These schools demonstrate that academic excellence is possible while striving to meet the needs of every student in their school — and we’re so proud of their hard work,” Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.
The Gold Star program was established in 1991 and recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
The Missouri 2024 Gold Star Schools are (in alphabetical order):
Bristol Elementary School, Webster Groves School District
Meramec Elementary School, Clayton School District
Metro Academic and Classical High School, St. Louis Public School District
Oakwood Elementary School, Hannibal 60 School District
Ralph M. Captain Elementary School, Clayton School District
Richland Elementary School, Richland R-I School District
Voy Spears, Jr. Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District
William Yates Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District
