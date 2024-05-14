Four St. Louis area schools receive Gold Star designation

ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) named its eight Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2024. Four of the schools are in the St. Louis area.

“These schools demonstrate that academic excellence is possible while striving to meet the needs of every student in their school — and we’re so proud of their hard work,” Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.

The Gold Star program was established in 1991 and recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

The Missouri 2024 Gold Star Schools are (in alphabetical order):

Bristol Elementary School, Webster Groves School District

Meramec Elementary School, Clayton School District

Metro Academic and Classical High School, St. Louis Public School District

Oakwood Elementary School, Hannibal 60 School District

Ralph M. Captain Elementary School, Clayton School District

Richland Elementary School, Richland R-I School District

Voy Spears, Jr. Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

William Yates Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

