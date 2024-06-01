Four severely injured after shootings in German town, say police

A policeman walks behind a police cordon to a hairdressing salon where four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen. Justin Brosch/dpa

Four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday.

Police in the western German state of North-Rhine Westphalia said the four victims are expected to survive. The suspected perpetrator is still on the run, with a police helicopter being used in the search.

Authorities earlier confirmed to dpa that the two crime scenes included a hair salon and a nearby residential building in Hagen, south of Dortmund.

The police said officers were on site with a large contingent and urged the public to avoid the area around the crime scenes. The incident may have been linked to a family dispute, the police added.

