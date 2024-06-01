Four severely injured after shootings in German town, say police
Four people have been severely injured in shooting incidents in the western German town of Hagen, police said Saturday.
Police in the western German state of North-Rhine Westphalia said the four victims are expected to survive. The suspected perpetrator is still on the run, with a police helicopter being used in the search.
Authorities earlier confirmed to dpa that the two crime scenes included a hair salon and a nearby residential building in Hagen, south of Dortmund.
The police said officers were on site with a large contingent and urged the public to avoid the area around the crime scenes. The incident may have been linked to a family dispute, the police added.