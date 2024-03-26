Four Seasons completes renovations to Santa Fe resort

Mar. 25—Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado has completed its multimillion-dollar renovation that includes updates to its 65 rooms.

The renovations for the five-star Santa Fe hotel, which began last year and ran through this month, mark the first major update since 2008, Four Seasons said in a news release.

The upgrades were led by Langlois Design, an Arizona-based boutique firm focused on sustainability.

"Every step in the revitalization of our guest rooms was meticulously designed with a commitment to offering an unforgettable experience to our guests by incorporating thoughtful touches to elevate their stay to new heights of luxury unavailable anywhere else in New Mexico," Jennifer Girgus, Four Seasons' director of sales, said in a statement.