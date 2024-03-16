Four Republican candidates vying to replace Bennett in 53rd Illinois Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Four Republicans are vying to replace State Sen. Tom Bennett in the 53rd Illinois Senate race. The district includes 13 counties in Central Illinois stretching north to Channahon, west to parts of Peoria, south to Gibson City, and east to the Illinois-Indiana border.

The four candidates are teacher and farmer Jesse Faber from Pontiac, Grundy County Board chair Chris Balkema from Channahon, farmer and veteran Mike Kirkton from Gridley, and former Iroquois County Board member Susan Wynn Bence from Watseka.

“I think that we need more people that are in the General Assembly that come with my background in and passion for small towns, as well as agriculture and the small businesses because those are the things that really drive the economies,” Faber said.

Faber serves as the agriculture teacher at Pontiac Township High School. He’s picked up an endorsement from the Illinois Farm Bureau Activator. One of his main priorities is supporting small businesses.

“We have a tax code, and we have some different laws that make it hard to hire people,” Faber said. “We have created a network that really has challenged the workforce in some of these small towns, in terms of being able to provide a quality workforce and a talent pipeline to help these businesses grow.”

Faber isn’t the only one flexing their farming roots – so is Kirkton. The Gridley farmer, who previously ran for an office in the Illinois State Capitol, served on the Livingston County Board for six years.

Kirkton, like Faber, expressed concerns with a bill that would move Illinois to adopt California’s motor vehicle emissions standards, saying those issues should be addressed at the local level.

“We’ve seen an erosion of local authority being taken away from our local officials at the county and municipal levels, and pulled up to the state, which creates just a bigger bureaucracy in order to get things done,” Kirkton said.

Kirkton, who was in the U.S. Army for 25 years, said the main concerns he’s hearing from people include selling agricultural land to foreign countries and the influx of migrants coming to Illinois from the southern border. Kirkton believes the state should not spend any more money to address the crisis.

“I don’t think we should penalize the specific families, but I don’t think continuing to throw more taxpayer money at the problem is the way to fix it,” Kirkton said. “It’s going to have to be a collaboration between the whole legislature and the governor’s office to get it fixed.”

Balkema said he also wouldn’t support additional funding. He said he wants to take Grundy County’s non-sanctuary status blueprint and enact it at the state level.

“Sometimes the most compassionate thing is to help people by having them play by the rules, and not just opening up the border and bussing people in and then hoping it all works out.,” Balkema said.

Balkema comes from the business world. In addition to serving on the Grundy County Board, he has spent the last thirty years at Caterpillar.

If elected, Balkema said his focus is on cutting taxes.

“I think there’s great opportunities on the property tax reform, which was introduced a few weeks ago, and I think there’s great opportunities to reduce costs, reduce spending, and stop those one-way moving trucks from going out of the state and start bringing jobs and people back to Illinois,” Balkema said.

The final candidate in the race is Susan Wynn Bence who has a closer working relationship to the incumbent. She served as Tom Bennett’s chief of staff when he was in the House and worked in former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti’s office. She said through that experience she was able to get legislation on different issues passed.

“If you have a good piece of legislation, try to get someone from the other side of the aisle to sign on first, and then someone from your side of the aisle to sign on,” Wynn Bence said. “A lot of the pieces of legislation that I worked on were social family issues. I worked on telehealth medicine, and it’s something that everybody needs.”

Wynn Bence said if elected, her focus is on improvements to rural health care and vocational education.

“These are professions that don’t take a college degree, but just that vocational education, maybe a year or two for certification following high school, and they have a great opportunity to make a very good living,” Wynn Bence said.

Bennett was appointed to the 53rd Senate seat in 2023 after State Sen. Jason Barickman announced he was retiring.

Since the seat is open because of a resignation, the person who wins it will only serve two years. We asked all four candidates if elected if they would run for reelection, and they all said they would.

