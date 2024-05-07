Four Ramapo teens charged with hate crimes against Jews on the Sabbath

RAMAPO ‒ Four teenagers have been charged with hate-related crimes after being accused of verbally and physically attacking Jews while driving around town during Sabbath observances, Ramapo police said Tuesday.

The two incidents occurred on successive Friday nights after 9 p.m. on April 19 and 26, Ramapo Detective Sgt. Michael Higgins said. Two of the teenagers are accused in both incidents.

Observant Jews marked the highly religious Sabbath on Friday nights after sundown until Saturday after sundown. They don't drive, so they walk to synagogue or people's homes, for example, among other restrictions.

In New York, a hate crime can be charged when people are accused of intentionally targeting others based on their race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability, or sexual orientation. A hate crime is an enhanced charge.

The incidents occurred at a time of rising antisemitic incidents.

Higgins said the first incident occurred along Cragmere Road at about 9 p.m. on April 19 as two 17-year-olds passed a group of walkers.

Higgins said the passenger shot a water pellet gun, hitting one walker with pellets. The two 17-year-olds then yelled antisemitic slurs as they sped off, he said. The walker was not injured.

They were both charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.

The following Friday, the same Airmont 17-year-old drove his car around Montebello with three passengers ‒ two 18-year-olds and the same 17-year-old, from Suffern, Higgins said.

On Oxford Drive around 9:20 p.m., the car passed people walking, Higgins said. One of the 18-year-olds threw trash at the pedestrians, striking one on the leg, Higgins said.

"A witness states that as this vehicle drove by, the vehicle's occupants all yelled antisemitic slurs and fled the scene at a high rate of speed," Higgins said.

Ramapo detectives charged all four teenagers with the following charges as hate crimes:

The 17-year-old driver from Airmont faces felony reckless endangerment and second-degree aggravated harassment.

The 17-year-old from Suffern faces second-degree harassment.

The 18-year-olds from Airmont and Hillburn face second-degree harassment.

All four were released without bail for future appearances in Ramapo Justice Court. Their names were withheld.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo NY teens charged with hate crimes against Jews on the Sabbath