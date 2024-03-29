Four-year prison term for man who stole from On Top of the World construction sites

Here's a look at some cases that were considered at the Marion County Judicial Center the week of March 25:

State v. Dusty Lee Ritrovato

Defense lawyer: Melanie Slaughter.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Charges: Numerous, including burglary of a dwelling and grand theft from a construction site.

Did Ritrovato appear in court? Yes, on March 25 for a change of plea hearing.

What was the outcome? Ritrovato was sentenced to four years in prison. He has 38 days of credit for time already served in the county jail.

When was Ritrovato arrested? The 43-year-old Hernando man was taken into custody in December 2020, accused of taking property from residences under construction at On Top of the World.

State v. Dylan Lee Tucker

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Lawyers: Ralph E. Maiolino III of Smith & Eulo Law Firm in Orlando and Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon.

Charges? Multiple, to include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated battery upon a pregnant victim. If convicted on his charges, prosecutors said, Tucker could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

Where's Tucker? At the county jail.

Tucker's court appearance: On March 26, Maiolino asked the judge to set bail for his client so he could prepare for his cases.

Tucker's pregnant girlfriend testified for the defense. She told the court her pregnancy is high-risk, and she needs Tucker's support. She said she's not afraid of Tucker. He's charged with abusing the woman.

Nixon told the judge Tucker needs to stay behind bars until his cases are resolved because he has repeatedly violated the court's orders of not contacting the victim, and has been charged with other offenses.

The prosecutor said the victim is a witness to an incident where Tucker is accused of being impaired behind the wheel when the vehicle hit and killed a man a few years ago.

The wife and sister of the man killed in the crash asked the judge not to release Tucker. They said his actions show he doesn't care and cannot be trusted.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham

How did the judge rule? The judge told Tucker, 37, of Belleview, he would be held without bail.

About the case: Tucker was arrested in June 2023 and accused of being under the influence and speeding when the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle along U.S. 441 in 2022. A man in the other vehicle, John South, died. His wife survived. After posting bail, authorities said, Tucker violated the conditions of his pre-trial release.

State v. Jonathan Snow

Sentence: Four years in prison. Snow cannot have any contact with the victim and must submit to a DNA sample. He has 1,145 days of credit for time already served at the county jail.

Plea: No contest on March 27.

Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching. Snow's original charges were attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer and defense lawyer Laurie Hall.

Previous court coverage: Alachua County grand jury indicts Ocala man for fatal June 2023 shooting in Gainesville

Was Snow in court? Yes, via Zoom from the jail for a change of plea hearing.

About the case: The now 21-year-old Ocala man was arrested by police officials after they were told he shot a man in the leg following a struggle.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: On Top of the World construction site thief sent to state prison