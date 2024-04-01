Four pounds of cocaine found in 3-year-old’s backpack, Alabama cops say. ‘Reckless’

A toddler found wearing a backpack filled with cocaine led to charges against an Alabama woman, authorities said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received information that a 35-year-old woman had drugs at her home, according to AL.com.

When investigators arrived at her home, they found four children without adult supervision, ages 3, 8, 10 and 15, the outlet reported.

The 3-year-old was wearing a blue backpack containing 2 kilograms of cocaine, which equals roughly 4 pounds, investigators told WKRG.

Inside another backpack, authorities found guns and more cocaine, according to WKRG.

The discovery came after investigators saw the woman leaving her home and pulled her over to search her car, the outlet reported.

They found a handgun, marijuana and roughly 3 pounds of cocaine, WALA reported from Mobile authorities.

The woman was booked in Mobile County jail on March 30 and charged with marijuana possession, chemical endangerment of a child, tampering with physical evidence and cocaine trafficking, records show. Her attorney information is not available in jail records.

“It is absurd how reckless this situation was,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said, according to WALA.

Mobile County is in southwest Alabama and lies along the Mississippi border.

