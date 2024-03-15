Four Points Farm hosted Farm to Taproom at Stonecloud

Mar. 14—Four Points Farm held its first pop-up event and the second annual Farmer's Social Seed Swap at Stonecloud Brewing Co. on Tuesday in collaboration with Audra Carter, a personal chef and menu developer for The Monarch.

The menu featured beer-braised brats from Four Points, steak kabobs from Flying D Ranch, potato poblano hash from Whitmore Farms, as well as other products from Poppydoodle Farm, Hoffman Pecan Farm and Microlicious.

Four Points Farm owner Craig Nabors met Carter at Stillwater Farmers' Market. The two decided to work together to support local farmers and gardeners.

"I have had a passion of wanting to do pop-up events," Nabors said. "Hopefully, we can try to build this into something where we're going to start doing more farm dinners or pop-up events like this."

Stonecloud was the desired venue because they both enjoyed hanging out there. Carter is familiar with Stonecloud Manager Matt Sullins, so it seemed like the perfect fit.

The idea was to marry the pop-up to the Farmers Social Seed Swap, an event that brings the farming, gardening and homestead communities together to swap plant seeds, discuss their experiences and socialize.

Nabors said he hopes to make the event an annual one.

"We need to do more events like that, where we're going to each other's farms, learning from each other, what's working, what's not," he said.

As for what works at Four Points Farm, Nabors prioritizes pastured eggs, chicken and pork.

"I focus mainly on pork," Nabors said. " My pigs are always outside, they're never indoors. I am constantly rotating them into new, clean areas, so my goal is to not have to use any antibiotics, any kind of medicines at all because I am keeping them clean and healthy."

Nabors owns free-range laying hens for eggs and meat chickens.

"It's the same type of meat you're going to get from the grocery store, but instead of raising them in these huge confinement barns, they're on pastures," he said. "I move them at least once a day, when they get older two, sometimes three times a day. That gets them to fresh ground so they're eating grasses, seeds, insects, they've got fresh air, sunshine, they are moved away from their waste."

Nabors said he cannot speak to big confinement barns because he has never physically been in one, but he has done extensive research on them.

"Those birds' lungs will burn out from pneumonia — pneumonia of their own manure," he said. "They're sitting in their own waste. They have to be pumped full of antibiotics to keep them alive. I just can't imagine that a bird that sits like that is going to produce a quality meal."

People have reached out to Nabors about his products, saying that they feel as though the meat is juicer and more flavorful.

Nabors sells his products through an online e-commerce platform, at the Stillwater Farmers' Market, by delivery — available in Stillwater, Guthrie, and Oklahoma City — and by pick-up orders at the farm.

Aside from the many outlets available to sell his products, Nabors is also active on social media. Last year, he created a Facebook group called "Stillwater Payne County farmers, gardeners, homesteaders" to connect those who enjoy local, homegrown products.

The Facebook group led to the first Farmers Social Seed Swap.

"I haven't leaned into (social media) as much as I probably should have to manage that," Nabors said. "It hasn't been as active as I wanted it to. I wanted to start with it again this year, just lean into it and do more activities."

Nabors said he wanted to lean more into the activities portion, such as doing more tours on the farm, hosting more dinner parties on the farm or connecting with the community.