Four people were shot and a juvenile was arrested, Richland County deputies say

Four people were shot Tuesday night, and a juvenile was arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

As of 9:20 p.m., none of the victims had died, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Fresh Water Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia’s Lake Village neighborhood, near the intersection of Farrow Road and Longtown Road, not far from Interstate 77’s junction with Killian Road.

The deputies found the four victims and arrested one juvenile, the sheriff’s department said. Information about the charges the juvenile is facing was not available.

Further information on the victims’ conditions was not available.

There was no word if anyone else was involved in the shooting, or if any of the victims were minors.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available, but the sheriff’s department said it’s still investigating what led to the gunfire.

The Lake Village neighborhood was temporarily blocked off as deputies investigated the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.