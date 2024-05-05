Four people killed and four more hurt in crashes in same South Carolina county, cops say

Four people were killed and four more were injured in a series of crashes that happened last week in the same Midlands county, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Four deadly wrecks happened in a six-day span in Orangeburg County, the Highway Patrol said.

Saturday

The most recent collision happened Saturday, and involved two vehicles, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

At about 3:45 a.m., a 2007 Honda Accord and a 2018 GMC Terrain crashed on U.S. 21, Glover said.

The Honda was driving north on U.S. 21, and the GMC was heading south when they collided near the intersection with Mays Chapel Road, according to Glover.

Glover said the driver, who was the only person in the Honda, died at the scene.

There were two people in the GMC, and both were taken to an area hospital, according to Glover. Further information on the GMC occupants’ conditions was not available.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Friday

Another person was killed in an Orangeburg County crash the prior day.

On Friday at about 4:30 a.m., a pedestrian died in a collision, according to Glover.

A 2007 Ford F-450 was driving north on U.S. 321 when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was walking in the road near the intersection with Caughman Trail, Glover said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to Glover.

Glover said the driver, who was the only person in the pickup, was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Glover did not say if the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate Friday’s deadly wreck.

Tuesday

In another Orangeburg County crash, one person was killed Tuesday in a collision at the junction of two major interstates, according to Glover.

At about 1:40 p.m., a 2023 Harley-Davidson was driving north on Interstate 95 and as the motorcycle took Exit 86 to head west on Interstate 26 the two-wheeler swerved left and the rider spilled into the exit ramp, Glover said.

The rider died at the scene, Glover said.

Glover said the rider was the only person on the motorcycle, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the rider was wearing a helmet.

Information about what caused Tuesday’s wreck was not available, and Glover didn’t say if the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Monday

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in an Orangeburg County crash at the beginning of the week.

At about 9:25 p.m. Monday, a 2021 Toyota SUV was driving west on Binnicker Bridge Road and crossed left of the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound 2006 GMC pickup, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The pickup driver and a passenger, both from Pelion, were taken to a hospital in Orangeburg, while the SUV driver was airlifted by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland hospital in Columbia, Ridgeway said.

The pickup driver died at the hospital, according to Ridgeway.

Further information on the conditions of the pickup passenger and the SUV driver was not available.

There was no word if anyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the SUV to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the crash victims.

Through Tuesday, 289 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 36 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.