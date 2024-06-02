Four found dead after a murder-suicide in Kendall area home, police say. What we know

The bodies of four people were found inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home Sunday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide, police say.







While responding to a call for a wellness check, officers uncovered the remains of two men and two women at a house on the 4500 block of Southwest 137th Court in Kendale Lakes, Miami-Dade police spokesperson Det. Angel Rodriguez told reporters.

One of the men, believed to be around 60 years old, was found in a room by himself with a gun, Rodriguez added. The preliminary investigation suggests the man killed the three other people, whose bodies were scattered inside the home, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related, though Rodriguez said specific familial ties haven’t been confirmed. A relative told NBC6 that he went to the home after not hearing from his 85-year-old stepmother for about three days. Upon arrival, he found his stepmother, her ex-husband, her son and her son’s wife dead.

Police have yet to release the names of those killed in the murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police detectives investigate deaths at a home in Kendall West on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Rodriguez confirmed that one of the women killed was a hospice patient in her 80s. The age of the second woman is unclear, though the man killed was around 80 years old.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is owned by Mercedes Morato and Jesus Regueira, Miami-Dade property records indicate. They purchased the house in 1993.

Rodriguez said police will continue investigating the deaths at the home through Sunday night.

“We always stress to the community the importance of mental health. it’s a part of our overall well-being,” Rodriguez underscored. “Please, if you are in a position where you are not feeling well or need someone to talk to, there are plenty of services within the county.”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available