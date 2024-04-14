Four people arrested in connection with disappearance of two Kansas women in Oklahoma

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of two Kansas women last month, authorities said.

Veronica Butler, 27 and Jilian Kelley, 39, were reported missing on March 30 after the vehicle they were traveling in was found abandoned south of Elkhart, Kansas in rural Texas County, Oklahoma.

The two women left Hugoton, Kansas that and and did not make it to their intended destination, KWCH first reported.

An investigation was launched by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On April 3, the bureau announced they had found evidence of foul play in the women’s disappearance.

On Saturday, the bureau named the four suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance. Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Tifany Machel Adams, 54; Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly, 44, were booked into the Texas County Jail each on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI and other law enforcement agencies are still searching for Kelley and Butler as of Sunday. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.