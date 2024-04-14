Four Palm Desert businesses, including Papa Dan's Pizza & Pasta, were destroyed during a fire in a strip mall, the Riverside County Fire Department said Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Monterey Avenue, where firefighters found heavy flames and requested a second alarm.

Six residences near the strip mall were temporarily evacuated, but the residents were able to return home safely after the fire was extinguished, the department said.

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

East County Club Drive between Monterey Avenue and Sagewood Drive was closed as fire crews remained on-scene for overhaul and salvage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Four Palm Desert businesses destroyed in overnight structure fire