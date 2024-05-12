Four owl chicks rehomed in Scott County, Virginia thanks to wildlife officials

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A tree removal service in Scott County, Virginia discovered four owl chicks while working, and thanks to local wildlife officials, the family was built a new nest and rehomed.

A social media post by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said the situation unfolded in April, and Virginia Conservation Police Sergeant Matthew Arnold responded to the call. “Consulting with wildlife experts, including a DWR biologist, it was determined the best chance for survival was to return the chicks to a nearby tree,” the post states.

Owl chicks resting in a spare hat while wildlife officials build their makeshift nest

Loggers planned to cut down more trees, so Sgt. Arnold got permission from a nearby landowner to construct a new nest in one of their trees, according to the post.

With help from Scott County Animal Control officers and the Scott County Sheriff’s office, a bucket with plenty of sticks was placed in a nearby tree, which created a safe space for the chicks while allowing access for their parents.

“This collaborative effort ensured the owl chicks had the best chance of thriving in their new habitat,” the post states.

