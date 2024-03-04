Four-year-olds buried after Cahokia Heights house fire

ST. LOUIS — An emotional ceremony today as two four-year-old children are laid to rest. The funeral service for Chad Metcalf and Sharli Edmonds was held Sunday at Michael Funeral Home on Southwest Avenue in St. Louis.

The two died in a house fire in Cahokia Heights on February 23rd. The children’s mother, Crystal Bates, and another child survived the fire.

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead, one in custody

Motorcycles lined the area, as the children’s grandfather used to be a part of the Gateway Knights, serving as Sergeant in Arms. Rick Metcalf says his grandchildren were the most beautiful he had ever seen.

The family has a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.