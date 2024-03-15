Four Oklahomans are among the top 200 most influential U.S. women. Who's on the list?

Four Oklahoma women have been listed among the top 200 influential women pioneers in the U.S., including Kate Barnard, Maria Tallchief, Wilma Mankiller and Angie Debo.

In honor of Women's History Month, the Somewang company released the results of its survey of 3,000 adult Americans from all across the country. Only women who are no longer alive were considered.

Here is where each woman landed on the list:

82. Kate Barnard (1875-1930)

Kate Barnard was an influential figure in Oklahoma's early statehood, known for her work in prison reform, education for the disabled, and protections for orphaned children. As the first woman elected to state office in Oklahoma, serving as the Commissioner of Charities and Corrections, Barnard's advocacy for social welfare policies set precedents in state governance.

131. Maria Tallchief (1925-2013)

Maria Tallchief (Osage) is one of the five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma to become known as the Five Moons. She is widely considered to be America’s first prima ballerina. (Credit: PROVIDED)

Born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, Maria Tallchief was America's first major prima ballerina and the first Native American (Osage Nation) to hold such a distinction. Her performances with the New York City Ballet, where she became the muse of George Balanchine, revolutionized ballet in America. Tallchief's legacy in the dance world remains profound, breaking barriers for Native Americans and setting new standards in ballet.

136. Wilma Mankiller (1945-2010)

Wilma Mankiller, principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, gives her last State of the Nation speech Sept. 3, 1994, in Tahlequah, Okla.

The first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation and an activist for Native American and women's rights, Wilma Mankiller's leadership and advocacy significantly improved the nation's health care, education, and government. Her work has left an indelible mark on the Cherokee Nation and on Native American communities across the United States.

159. Angie Debo (1890-1988)

Angie Debo is a pioneering Oklahoma historian who focused on the history of Native Americans in Oklahoma and the United States.

Born in Beattie, Kansas, but raised in Marshall, Oklahoma, Angie Debo was a pioneering historian who focused on the history of Native Americans in Oklahoma and the United States. Her groundbreaking research and writings, including "And Still the Waters Run: The Betrayal of the Five Civilized Tribes," exposed injustices faced by Native American communities and challenged previous historical narratives.

According to the survey, the top 10 women in U.S. history who are considered most influential, respectively are Susan B. Anthony, New York; Harriet Tubman, Maryland; Abigail Adams, Massachusetts; Gertrude Elion, New York; Clara Maass, New Jersey; Rosa Parks, Alabama; Maya Angelou, Missouri; Juliette Gordon Low, Georgia; Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, South Carolina; and May Wright Sewall, Indiana.

"As we celebrate the indomitable spirits of our heroines, we are reminded of the profound impact they have had on shaping our nation's narrative. These trailblazers, activists, scientists, and educators have not just etched their names in history; they have carved out possibilities for those who follow, said Steven Wang, founder of Somewang.

"We owe them an immeasurable debt of gratitude and the commitment to continue their work in our own lives."

