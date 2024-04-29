Four nominated for Times Herald-Record Student of the Week

The nominations for the latest Times Record-Herald Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student.

Voting is open until noon, Thursday, May 2 on our website.

We will announce the winner at recordonline.com on Friday, May 3 and in the Times Record-Herald on Monday, May 6. Our next poll will publish on Monday, May 6 with a new list of nominees.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and provide the details on their accomplishments below.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh this page.

More: Here's who won Times Herald-Record Student of the Week

And the nominees for the Times Herald-Record Student of the Week are …

Xaria Crissinger, Port Jervis City School District: Xaria Crissinger will be attending Montclair State University in thefall of 2024. She will major in film.

Xaria is very artistic, creative and a visionary. Xaria is ranked in the top 10 in the senior class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a student of honors and embraces college-level classes with ease while always maintaining high honor roll status since the 8th grade.

Xaria's career goal and passion is to become a filmmaker. Xaria is currently a member of the PJHS Drama Club and Art Club. She is an exceptional student who has represented Port Jervis High School flawlessly.

Owen Breheny, Goshen High School: A senior at Goshen High School, Owen is ready to take on the world.

Not only is he a conscientious student, but a genuinely good person. He takes on challenges with determination, integrity, honesty and compassion and is always ready to lend a hand where needed to either his fellow classmates or staff.

We are proud to nominate him for student of the week.

Katie Dauch, Tri-Valley: This week Tri-Valley would like to nominate Katie Dauch for student of the week.

Katie is a junior who gets involved with anything and everything. She is the president of our FFA and consistently goes above and beyond both in the classroom and in the community.

Katie participates in some of our most rigorous academic programs and we are so excited to see how she will progress after high school.

Autumn Walsh, Eldred: Autumn Walsh is a junior who is majoring in music therapy. Autumn is a stellar student, taking honors-level classes and our Sullivan County Community College classes.

Autumn plays four instruments, has competed at All States Auditions, Marywood Festival and has played in the Hudson Valley Honor Band. Autumn is also an involved actress in our Eldred Performing Arts Club and has been one of the leads in our productions of "Annie" and "A Christmas Carol."

Autumn also volunteers her time being a blood program leader for the Red Cross. When she graduates she is considering Temple University, Florida State, Miami University or NYU.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Times Herald-Record Student of the Week: See the nominations and vote