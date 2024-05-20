Four murder trials are starting in Franklin County this week. Here's what we know.

Four unrelated homicide trials are expected to begin this week in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The cases include a third trial for a woman accused of helping to plan a killing, a shooting inside a popular Far West Side gym and a stabbing death. Juries hearing the cases are expected to be seated on Monday in each case.

Here are the trials that are starting and what we know about them.

Sophia Childs

Robert Bass, 22, and Cherod Houchins, 21, died July 28, 2014 after being shot at a duplex in Franklinton.

Sophia Childs, who is now 41, was not at the duplex on Stevens Avenue when the shooting took place. Neither was Roshawn Agee, now 38. But Franklin County prosecutors said the two helped orchestrate the homicides.

In 2018, Agee was convicted of murder for helping to plan the killings. Prosecutors said the shooting was related to drug sales at the duplex.

But at two separate trials in 2018, a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict against Childs.

Now, she's facing trial for the third time in the case.

Judge Karen Held Phipps will be overseeing the third trial.

Tae Von Bush

Tae Von Bush, 20, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham after a March 28, 2023 pickup basketball game inside the Esporta gym on the city's Far West Side.

Around 8:45 p.m., Bush shot Cunningham on the gym's basketball court before fleeing with other panicked gym patrons, Columbus police said.

The gym's surveillance footage captured the shooting, and that footage is expected to be played at Bush's trial.

Bush's attorney, Sam Shamansky, has filed paperwork indicating Bush is going to argue he shot the unarmed Cunningham in self-defense.

Judge Mark Serrott is overseeing the trial.

Alfred Davis Jr.

Alfred Davis Jr., 58, is facing murder charges in the April 10, 2023 shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Farmer.

Columbus police said at the time of Davis' arrest that around 3:45 a.m. on the day of the shooting, Davis had shot his wife and her son, Farmer, inside a home on the 200 block of South Eureka Avenue in the Hilltop.

Police took Davis into custody at the house next door where he had gone after the shooting.

Court documents show Davis is planning to argue the shooting was done in self-defense.

Judge Kimberly Cocroft is overseeing the trial.

Michael Wright

Michael Wright, 70, is charged with murder in the May 7, 2023, fatal stabbing of his 66-year-old sister.

Around 9:55 p.m. that night, Columbus police got a call about a woman who had been stabbed. Rhonda James was found at a home on the 1900 block of Vaughn Street with multiple stab wounds. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Wright was found a short time away and taken into custody.

Judge Kim Brown is overseeing the trial.

