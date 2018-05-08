Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry: NYT

(Reuters) - Nike Inc's investigation into workplace behavior has led to the departure of four more top-level executives, raising the total to 10, the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/2jHxF1W on Tuesday.

Nike did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The sportswear maker has seen a slew of senior executives exiting since March 15, when brand president Trevor Edwards resigned after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nike was investigating workplace complaints.





(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)