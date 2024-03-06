Four more 'Fix our Ferries' townhalls set, starting this Saturday in Bremerton, Bainbridge

On the heels of the Legislature approving more funding for ferry services in the session that concludes this week, another four “Fix our Ferries” town halls have been scheduled for community members in Bremerton, Bainbridge Island, Kingston and Poulsbo.

On Saturday Rep. Greg Nance, D-Bainbridge Island, will host the first town hall, from 10 a.m. to noon in Bremerton at the Norm Dicks Government Center, 345 Sixth Street. A second town hall that day is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center, 370 Brien Dr.

The following Saturday, March 16, Nance will host a meeting in Kingston, at the Village Green community center from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a final meeting at Poulsbo City Hall, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The community meetings follow three previous “Fix our Ferries” town halls that Nance hosted in Bremerton, Bainbridge and Kingston, which drew an attendance of about 50 people each. There, Nance listened to testimonies from attendees on how the weakened ferry system had affected their personal lives, and how they would like to see it changed.

One of Nance’s top priorities has been advocating for a stronger ferry system during his freshman session in Olympia. He’s worked to fund a Washington State ferries commission and conduct an economic impact study on ferry cancellations and delays in the House transportation budget. The budget has allotted millions of dollars to support vessel maintenance, staff recruiting and training, service along the Bremerton to Seattle fast ferry route and terminal upgrades.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Rep. Greg Nance to host four Fix our Ferries townhalls in March