Four-month investigation leads to big drug bust in North Jersey across 3 counties

Two North Haledon residents are facing drug distribution charges following a four-month investigation involving numerous North Jersey law enforcement agencies that culminated this week, authorities said.

Demoy Woolley, 23, and Qa'Lasia Williams, 25, were arrested on several charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office stated Wednesday.

The arrests came after an investigation that began in November and ended Monday with the execution of search warrants at 10 locations throughout Passaic, Bergen and Sussex counties. Items seized in the searches include more than $100,000, a handgun with 56 rounds of ammunition, more than 12,000 glassine bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, 9.5 ounces of suspected cocaine and 8 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Woolley and Williams face 10 to 20 years in prison on the intent to distribute charge and five to 10 years on the child endangerment charge, the prosecutor's office said. Two other drug charges carry potential sentences of three to five years each.

Both suspects remain detained, with Woolley scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday. Williams does not have a court date scheduled.

The prosecutor's office and the Wayne Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Haledon and Clifton police departments, Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, State Police, Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Agencies assisting in executing the search warrants include the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force and the North Haledon, Garfield and Elmwood Park police departments.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and the prosecutor's office will release more information once it is available. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey drug bust follows four-month investigation