Four miles of I-5 to close for several days in June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heads up commuters! Four miles of Interstate 5 through southwest Portland will be closed for a weekend in late June officials announced.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Thursday that from June 28 through July 1, Interstate 5 will be closed Southbound from the Capitol Highway on-ramp to the Terwilliger Exit Ramp and northbound from the Barbur Boulevard exit ramp to the Terwilliger entrance ramp.

The closure is to facilitate the rebuilding of an overpass over Southwest 26th Avenue, which has been under construction for over a year now.

Four miles of Interstate 5 will be closed for several days in late June (ODOT)

According to ODOT, the project began working under the overpass, allowing workers to begin building the new bridge under the old one so that the freeway closure would only need to last for one weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28 all lanes will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

To avoid the closure, ODOT recommends that major traffic use Interstate 205, Interstate 84, OR 217 or U.S. 26, and local traffic can use Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

ODOT also warns that the project could also include single and double-lane closures in the future, however, those closures are not yet scheduled.

