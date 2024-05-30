Four Meadowbrook High School graduates receive scholarships

BYESVILLE −Four 2024 graduates of Meadowbrook High School have received $1,000 scholarships from the Byesville Rotary Club. The awards were based on grades, test scores, reference letters and school/community activities.

From left are Chuck Fair, Byesville Rotary president; Sara Mignano; Mackenzie Krenisky; Taylor Sichina; Zayden Yeagle; and Jim Bacos, scholarship committee chair.

The recipients are Mackenzie Krenisky, Sara Mignano, Taylor Sichina and Zaden Yeagle.

Mackenzie, who attended Mid-East, plans to attend Bowling Green. She stated she has always been interested in helping other people and plans to major in physical therapy and health sciences.

Sara plans to attend Bowling Green and major in business finance. When asked what influenced her choice of business, she stated that she became interested in business after she joined DECA, a high school club that prepares high school and college students to become emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

Taylor plans to attend The Ohio State University and earn a degree in civil engineering. She explained that she has been building things since she received her first set of Legos, and her favorite classes are math and science.

Zaden will be entering the PTA program at Zane State. He would like to graduate and start his career in Guernsey County and may decide to return to school to earn the next certification available in physical therapy.

The Byesville Rotary has awarded scholarships to students graduating from Meadowbrook for 38 years. To date, the club has given away more than $72,000 to 152 students.

In 2005 the club established the Byesville Rotary Scholarship Foundation through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. The Byesville Rotary Foundation is an endowed designated fund. The principal is never spent, only interest and earnings are used for providing scholarships. Contributions can be made to the foundation at: https://appalachianohio.org/grow/funds/fund-profiles/byesville-rotary-fund/.

