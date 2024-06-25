Four “marine life” bites in Virginia Beach this past week, officials confirm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Rescue Squad confirmed to WAVY there have been four confirmed “marine life” bites in the resort city within the past week.

According to EMS, all four people required minor first aid.

The mother of one of the bite victims reached out to 10 On Your Side with images showing her 10-year-old daughter’s injury. The child’s mother said she believes her daughter Vivienne was bitten by a baby sand shark last Thursday morning.

A City spokesperson confirmed that first responders received a call around 9:30 a.m. that day about a child with a foot injury in the water at Sandbridge Beach. First responders assessed the patient on scene then transported the child to a local hospital.

The images provided to WAVY show the child at the hospital being treated for her foot injury. We’ve chosen not to include the image that shows the injury before it was stitched up. The wound from the bite required eight stitches, the mom told us.

There is still no confirmation from officials at this time if the “marine life” that bit the 10-year-old was in fact a shark.

Virginia Beach EMS says to always swim near lifeguards if there is one and be aware of your surroundings.

“It’s not just the possibility of sharks, it could be large schools of fish. It could be pods of dolphins, jelly fish, sea life,” an official told WAVY.

Shark bites are extraordinarily rare, especially in our region

