Four ‘marine life’ bites in Virginia Beach over the past week and more state headlines
The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
• “Documents reveal proposed changes to Virginia’s African American history course.”—WRIC
• “Lawsuit over Virginia’s withdrawal from clean air program advances.”—Roanoke Times
• “ER visits ‘extremely high’ in VA during heat wave: CDC data”—Reston Patch
• “Four ‘marine life’ bites in Virginia Beach this past week, officials confirm.”—WAVY
• “Exclusive: New nonprofit news site launching in Richmond this fall.”—Axios Richmond
