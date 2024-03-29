Four major Lexington grocery stores will close for Easter. Check out 2024 holiday hours

Spring has arrived across Central Kentucky, and with it, the Easter holiday, which falls on March 31 this year.

If you still need your traditional spiral ham, or perhaps just like to get your shopping for the week out of the way, you may want to double-check your favorite spot’s hours for Sunday, as several major retailers will be closed to observe Easter.

Here’s a list of Lexington-area stores that will be closed or have modified hours Sunday, March 31. Several others will operate as normal for holiday shoppers, along with two major liquor retailers.

Lexington grocery stores closed for Easter

Aldi stores, including the Lexington locations at 126 Rojay Drive and 1509 Colesbury Circle, will be closed Sunday for Easter. Normal hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., resume Monday.

Costco Wholesale, a membership-only bulk retailer located in Lexington at 1500 Fitzgerald Court, will be closed Sunday for Easter. It reopens at 10. a.m. Monday.

Another bulk retailer, Sam’s Club, located at 1063 New Circle Road NE in Lexington, will be closed for Easter, as well. The membership-only warehouse will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, or 8 a.m. for Plus members.

Target stores, including the three Lexington shops, will be closed in observance of Easter this year. The stores should reopen at 8 a.m. for normal business hours Monday.

Lexington grocery stores open for Easter

Kroger, with multiple locations in and around Lexington, will operate normal business hours for Easter, according to the company’s website. Check your location for specific store hours.

Meijer grocery stores, with two Lexington locations at 351 Meijer Way and 2155 Paul Jones Way, will be open 6 a.m. to midnight Easter Sunday.

At 2326 Nicholasville Road in Lexington, Trader Joe’s will operate normal business hours March 31, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart supermarkets, including the Lexington locations, will operate standard business hours Sunday for Easter. Check your location for details.

Whole Foods Market, located in Lexington at 4059 Finn Way, will be open with modified holiday hours Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Save A Lot, with a store at 1235 N. Broadway in Lexington, will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., an employee said Friday.

Good Foods Co-op, at 455-D Southland Drive in Lexington, will operate regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Easter Sunday.

Lexington liquor store Easter hours

Liquor Barn, with multiple Lexington locations, will be open regular hours from 1 to 9 p.m. Easter Sunday.

Total Wine & More’s two Lexington locations will be open 1 to 8 p.m. Easter Sunday, according to an operated messaging system.

For smaller liquor retailers, check with your store.

Do you have a question about business in Lexington for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.